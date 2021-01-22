DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $161.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

