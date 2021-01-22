DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBT. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

