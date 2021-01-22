dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.55

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1912941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
DMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13.
About dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT)
dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.