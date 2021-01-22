dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.55

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1912941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

DMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000.

About dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

