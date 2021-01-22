Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Get Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) alerts:

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Thursday. Dixons Carphone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.85.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.