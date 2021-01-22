Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) (LON:DFCH) Trading Up 4.7%

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) (LON:DFCH)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 46,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 32,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.15. The company has a market capitalization of £72.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.88.

Get Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gavin Morris acquired 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.78 ($13,064.78).

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.