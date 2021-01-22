Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Up 3.9%

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)’s share price were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 129,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 199,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 1,624.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

