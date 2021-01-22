Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 74.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $29.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00023066 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001236 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001866 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012054 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.