Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.