DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Tops $394,913.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $394,913.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00324016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003897 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.01330578 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

