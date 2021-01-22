Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.12

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 64636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

