DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

