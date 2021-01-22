DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
