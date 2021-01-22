DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

