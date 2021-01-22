Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.