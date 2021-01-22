Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UNBLF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNBLF traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $143.35.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

