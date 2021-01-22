Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.40 ($24.00).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

