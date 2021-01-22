Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

CHD stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

