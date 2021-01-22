Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.34 ($6.28).

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.70.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

