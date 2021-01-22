Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.31 ($23.90).

ARL stock opened at €21.18 ($24.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92. Aareal Bank AG has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €31.50 ($37.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.36 and its 200 day moving average is €18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

