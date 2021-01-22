Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,902.50

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,902.50 and traded as high as $3,233.64. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) shares last traded at $3,134.00, with a volume of 230,091 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,127.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,902.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,289 ($42.97), for a total transaction of £5,361,070 ($7,004,272.28). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

