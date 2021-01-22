Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Denny’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

