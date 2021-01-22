Denali Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Winmark worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Winmark by 538.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth about $292,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $57,750.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,306,675.20. Insiders have sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $181.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.70.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.