Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.