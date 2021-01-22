Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $18,470,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,376 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $39.30.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

