Denali Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Republic Bancorp worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBCAA opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $62,160. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.