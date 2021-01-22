Denali Advisors LLC Buys 26,925 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 522.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of CAI International worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAI opened at $35.02 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

