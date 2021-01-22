Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 44,640 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 587.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

