Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

