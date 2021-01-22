Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

DKL stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 34.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,491,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

