DeFiner (FIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $619,235.42

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $619,235.42 and approximately $499,086.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiner has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00281018 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00069382 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.