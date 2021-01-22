Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.73). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

