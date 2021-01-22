DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas cut DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

