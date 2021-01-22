David J Yvars Group Purchases Shares of 52,322 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,322 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,636,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.9% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $183,014,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 208,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

MSFT opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

