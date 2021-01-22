David J. Corrsin Sells 15,395 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 15,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $907,843.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 235,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,431. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.