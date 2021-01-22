Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.70. 532,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,484,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.