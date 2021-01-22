Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -396.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

