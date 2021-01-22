Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $911.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $911.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $885.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.94 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $859.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.62. 1,282,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,400. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.