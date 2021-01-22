Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $3.32. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 319,597 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

