DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $87,718.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,389.97 or 0.99709259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

