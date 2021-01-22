Daniel H. Walker Sells 40,000 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PNTG stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.