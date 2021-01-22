Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.73

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $30.50. Danaos shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 557,111 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

