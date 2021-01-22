Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.