Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

