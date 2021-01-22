Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.56

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 86242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

