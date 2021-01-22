DA Davidson Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

