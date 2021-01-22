DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE WFC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.