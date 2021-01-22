DA Davidson Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $39.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

