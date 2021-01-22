Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 412,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 416,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cytosorbents by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.
