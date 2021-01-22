Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 412,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 416,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cytosorbents by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

