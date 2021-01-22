CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Down 5.8%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,946,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,628,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

