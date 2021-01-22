Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.18

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 355590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

