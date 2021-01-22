Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after acquiring an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $5,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.