Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

